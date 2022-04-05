Fuel shortage drives up fish prices

Fish prices at the Kunya Beach in Rarieda, Siaya County, have doubled in the last 48 hours due to the acute shortage of petrol and diesel that has hit Kenya for one week now.

The beach is widely known as the hub of fish, where tilapia and Nile perch or mbuta can be found.

The same price increases were reported at the other Lake Victoria beaches of Usenge, Lihunda and Wich Lum.

Engine-powered boats depend on petrol and many fishermen are unable to continue with their trade.

The fishing industry employs over 10,000 people directly as fishermen and they all depend on such boats.

Mr Bernard Okelo, a fisherman from Kunya Beach, said because of the fuel shortage, there’s a looming fish shortage as they were not venturing into the lake.

"Some fishermen have parked their boats for three days now as sellers scramble for the little available stock, making the prices go up," he said.

Fishermen depend on small-scale filling stations at shopping centres next to the lake, and these have run out of the essential commodity.

Fish prices

"Our local filling station could not get enough fuel from Bondo and Ndori towns, where they get petrol for our engines. It is a tough time for us. When we are lucky to get some for our boats the prices are so high that we have to increase the fish prices," said Mr Okelo, who has been in the fishing business for 20 years.

Ms Winrose Adhiambo, 46, a fishmonger at the Kunya beach, said the demand for fish had risen so much that they must book in advance.

"I have been forced to look for fuel myself because I need fish. I supply fish in Bondo and Siaya towns,” she said.

“In order to keep the flow of fish to my clients, I am forced to look for fuel and give the fishermen to get me fish. When they dock in the morning, we calculate the fish cost and then share the profit, it is that bad."

Mr Okelo said that about three quarters of his colleagues have taken a break.

"The fish that sold for Sh250 has doubled to Sh500 or Sh450. The situation may get worse if nothing is done immediately. Some fishermen have also taken advantage of the fuel shortage to exploit consumers," he noted.

He added: "Some fuel comes from Uganda through the porous borders. They sell it at higher prices for the locals and this has also impacted the price of fish. One litre of petrol from Kenya goes for Sh200 along the beaches but Ugandan petrol is sold for Sh180, a difference of Sh20."

Caged fish

Three types of fish are sold in Siaya – fish from China, caged fish and local fish from the lake.

The supply of fish from China has gone down because of the fuel crisis, leaving a huge gap for local fish from the lake to fill.

"My fish stock is running out because I have not received fish for three days. That means I have to look for more supply before it is too late,” said Richard Nyangweso, who operates an eatery in Bondo town.