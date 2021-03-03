Former Ugenya MP's wife jailed for stealing public funds

Ms Concelia Aoko Ondiek, who was acting director of secondary and tertiary education, was jailed last week by chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi.

By  Sam Kiplagat

A former Ministry of Education official has been jailed for two-and-a-half years without the option of a fine for stealing Sh1.5 million in public funds.

