Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo's family now suspects poisoning

A postmortem exam has revealed that former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo died from acute renal failure, but his family says he may have been poisoned and wants further tests conducted to rule out foul play.

Speaking after the results were released on Thursday, the family said it was highly likely that a toxic chemical resulted in Midiwo’s death. They noted that his popularity made him many friends and enemies.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted the postmortem at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi, a procedure witnessed by a private pathologist hired by the family.

Also present were detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, as the family raised concerns that their kin’s death may have been due to unnatural causes.

Midiwo’s relatives said they will ensure toxicology tests are carried out to establish what foreign substance found its way into this body, causing acute renal failure.

Prof Jacob Midiwo said that while the autopsy revealed his brother died from kidney failure, the trigger was yet to be established.

"Whatever caused the kidneys to fail is yet to be established. It could have been due to microscopic problems in the body or toxicological problems through a foreign chemical. This is what we want to establish."

Prof Midiwo said samples were taken and that it may take three weeks for the results of the toxicology tests to be released.

Covid-19 claims

Earlier, the Midiwo family denied claims that the former lawmaker died of Covid-19.

Dr George Jalang’o Midiwo, the former MP’s elder brother and family spokesperson, said tests conducted before the Midiwo’s death ruled out the virus.

Preliminary results indicated Midiwo suffered cardiac arrest but the family raised questions, saying police must investigate the matter to rule out foul play.

Midiwo was put on a dialysis machine after his kidney reportedly failed, having suffered acute renal failure. He died at 4pm on Monday.

“Midiwo was tested for Covid-19 immediately after he was admitted to Nairobi Hospital on Sunday and the tests came out negative,” said Dr Jalang’o, who added that his brother was cautious about the coronavirus.

He told the Nation that since the pandemic struck, Midiwo limited his movements and interactions with the public, and exercised within his home in Gem, walking 15km to 20km every day.

His only travel, the family said, was to Nairobi last Thursday to celebrate his children’s academic milestones, but he suddenly fell ill and died.

His daughter recently graduated from a South African university while his son scored an A plain in the 2020 KCSE exam that he wrote at Nairobi School.

Midiwo will be buried on June 26.