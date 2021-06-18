Dr George Jalang'o Midiwo
Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo's family now suspects poisoning

By  Rushdie Oudia

  • Speaking after postmortem results were released on Thursday, the family said it was highly likely that a toxic chemical resulted in Midiwo’s death.

A postmortem exam has revealed that former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo died from acute renal failure, but his family says he may have been poisoned and wants further tests conducted to rule out foul play.

