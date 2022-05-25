Former Alego MP Muluan wants the seat back

Former Alego Usonga legislator Omondi Muluan has joined the race for the seat he once held.

He lost it in a tightly contested race in the 2017 elections.

Mr Omondi, who served from 2013 to 2017 as a Wiper MP and is now running under DAP-K, says he is on a mission to complete the projects that he initiated.

He will face either incumbent MP Samuel Atandi or former university don Dr Nicholas Ochogo, both of ODM. The two are still battling for the Orange party’s ticket at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).

Other candidates eyeing the seat are Mr Sospeter Aming’a (Jubilee) and Mr David Opala (independent).

His entry into the race increases the number of fringe parties that will be striving to outshine ODM in Siaya County, which is considered its stronghold.

He downplayed claims that DAP-K has no space in Siaya, saying voters must be given room to choose the right leaders.

Wiper party

In 2013, Mr Omondi was the only legislator in Siaya County elected under a party other than ODM that year.

“I was elected in 2013 on a Wiper ticket and because I served people well as a legislator, I believe with DAP-K I will also be able to offer even better services if given a chance,” said Mr Omondi.

He added: “Let the ODM officials and the elected leaders from Siaya not fight other candidates who are contesting [under] other parties. DAP-K will bring more votes to Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.”

He also called on voters to be vigilant, saying parties don’t serve the people but leaders do.

“The people who are elected must be active and ensure that they serve the people not the party; people need food and economic empowerment and not political rhetoric and promises that add no value to the people,” he said.

The former legislator said he would promote education and agriculture in Alego Usonga.

“[In] five years, I built three new secondary schools, my successor has built none; the new Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) requires enough space, how will we ensure 100 percent transition when we have no schools built?” he said.

He also stressed the need for food security in the constituency.