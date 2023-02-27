Fish Bonanza: It's not all gloom as drought brings more fish to Siaya, Busia residents

As you drive past Nzoia Bridge in Ruambwa, Alego Usonga, in Siaya County, you are approached by hawkers who sell mudfish of different sizes.

The continuous drought that has seen the level of water in River Nzoia drop drastically has presented a rare opportunity to some residents who are having a field day collecting mudfish from the shallow areas of the river where they are exposed.

Around Ruambwa and Nyadorera in Alego Usonga, collection of mud fish has been going on for the past two months.

“There are seasons when the fish hide in the mud. Due to the prolonged drought, the levels of water have gone down and the mud is fast drying up. In the process, the fish would want to get out of their hiding ground in search for water, therefore exposing themselves,” said Mr Andrew Omolo, a retired teacher and a member of Ruambwa Environment Management Community Based Organisation.

The extended dry spell has led to massive losses in the farms and the availability of fish is some saving grace.

“It is not all gloom after all. The drought, even though it has destroyed our crops, has brought fish that we can easily get from mud. I have been collecting fish for close to a month,” said Ms Veronica Atieno, a resident of Ruambwa.

When the Sun is up

She added, “We begin collecting the fish when the sun is up from mid-morning when the fish begin making some movement.”

The reduced water has also allowed sand harvesters to reach the deep-seated sand that they would not get on a regular basis.

Mr Fanuel Wafula, a resident of Ruambwa, told Nation that the sand harvesting business has improved because of the reduced water levels.

“On normal days when the level of water is high, it is difficult to reach the water base where there is fine sand. Prolonged drought has enabled us get it; the fine sand fetches more money compared to the other normal sand,” said Mr Wafula.

The sand from sand Nyadorera is used in Siaya town, Bondo and Ugunja.