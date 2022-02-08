Abimbo mines Siaya

Martin Sikuku, father of Tom Okwach, the miner who was trapped in the collapsed Abimbo mine on December 2, 2021 and whose body is yet to be retrieved.

Dejected Abimbo family cling on hope of burying kin two months on

By  Angeline Ochieng

Ms Joyce Achola, 58 sits under the shade of a tree with her head buried in her hands, looking forlorn and dejected.

