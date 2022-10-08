Election losers in Siaya shy away from filing poll petitions

As the courts prepare to begin hearing election petitions filed by poll losers, in Siaya County, no petitions have been filed to challenge the outcome of the August 9 polls.

So far, no candidate who lost in the August election within Siaya County has filed a petition to challenge the outcome in the six parliamentary seats, ward representatives, governor, senate and Woman Representative seats.

A section of elected leaders from Siaya has, however, condemned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for allegedly bungling the presidential election that saw the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga lose the election for the fifth time to President William Ruto.

Governor James Orengo criticised the IEBC for engaging in electoral malpractice and further castigated the judgment that upheld Dr Ruto's win by the seven Supreme Court judges, terming it an embarrassment to the people who fought for the independence of the judiciary in Kenya.

“We thought that after the former Chief Justice David Maraga we would have judges standing for the rule of law. The Chief Justice Martha Koome brought shame to the Judiciary,” he said while addressing mourners in Gem sub-county.

He added, “People fought for the independence of the judiciary and Raila Odinga was jailed for years fighting for judicial reforms. Instead, the seven judges watered down all the efforts of the patriotic Kenyans.”

Mr Orengo also accused the judges of leaning on the respondent’s side while delivering their judgment. The county chief earlier compared the judicial process to a football match that requires laws of the game.

“When reading a judgment, the judges use words that are measured so that even the losers in a court of law feel that justice is done. Like a football match if the referee is fair you congratulate the opponent if you happen to lose and the courts must work like that,” said Mr Orengo.

Mr Odinga also accused the judges of bias, saying the Judiciary and the electoral commission require a total overhaul.

The Azimio coalition has set a 2024 deadline to push for the planned reforms, which some officials have indicated could entail sending home the entire Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) team and having another one in place at least three years to the 2027 General Election.

The team has plans in the pipeline to champion the reforms through the parliamentary route which may be a daunting task owing to the few lawmakers and the other route would be the popular initiative that would climax to a referendum.

The coalition is still whining over their loss to Dr Ruto on the August polls; maintains that the polls were manipulated at the polling stations and during the results transmission where some people allegedly hijacked the process.