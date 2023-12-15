Court frees suspected bible thief for lack of witnesses

A Magistrate Court sitting in Siaya County has set free a suspect who was accused of stealing two bibles, a screwdriver, a microphone booster and a jack pin.

Reagan Otieno Ochieng was accused of breaking into Deliverance Church premises where he stole the items contrary to section 306 of the Penal Code.

He was set free after the plaintiff failed to appear in court.

The charge sheet read that the theft occurred on October 2, 2023 at 0830hours at Rabango, Siaya Township Location, Siaya sub-county within Siaya County. The items were all valued at Sh 63,200.

The suspect had been remanded at Siaya GK prison.

Granted freedom

The prosecutor, Peter Kubebea, applied for the case to be withdrawn and the suspect set free following the absence of the witnesses in subsequent court sessions.

“Given the non-attendance of the witnesses, I pray that the matter be withdrawn under section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code,” the prosecutor said.

While granting the accused his freedom, the magistrate said the application by Mr Kubebea would be granted and the suspect be set free.

“This court sets you free after the prosecutor’s prayer. The court is also apologizing for remanding you with the adult suspects,” said the Magistrate.

Earlier on October 18, the suspect complained before the court that he was a minor, aged 17 years but he had been remanded with adults.

Age assessment

“I am 17 years old. I have been remanded at Siaya GK Prison together with adult offenders,” he complained.

However, the age assessment report indicates that he is 18 years old.

He claimed that the police manipulated his age while at the Siaya County Referral Hospital where age assessment was conducted.

“While undergoing the age assessment procedure, I overheard the police tell the doctor to indicate that I was 18 years old,” he complained.

The court however directed him to present a birth certificate before the courts to ascertain his actual age.