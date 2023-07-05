Court bars registration of new Luo Council of Elders leader Odungi Randa

A court sitting in Siaya has barred the registration of the new Luo Council of Elders and recognition of its leader, locally known as Ker.

This is a big blow to several political leaders from the Luo Nyanza, including opposition leader Raila Odinga who is the patron of the group of elders.

Siaya High Court Wednesday ordered that involved parties observe a status quo until the matter is resolved.

"The status quo be maintained as it pertains today, regarding this matter," said Siaya High Court judge Daniel Ogembo.

In effect, the court declared the election and coronation of Odungi Randa null and void pending determination of a cse challenging the same.

Also read: Luo Council of Elders rift widens

A petition challenging the election and coronation of Randa will be determined on July 27, the court said.

On June 29, the court issued orders stopping the election and coronation event that was dubbed "Piny Luo".

However, despite the court order, the event went on as planned and Mr Randa was elected and crowned.

The event was graced by Mr Odinga, among other political leaders from the Luo community.

Subsequently, an application was filed under certificate of urgency before justice Ogembo.

The petitioners include Nyandiko Ongadi, Thomas Achando, Silas Olala, Okeyo Abebe, Oduogo Gwena, Margaret Nyambok, Felix Okal, Pius pdote and Stephene Oludhe.

Stop alteration

Siaya Governor James Orengo, his Kisumu counterpart Anyang Nyong’o are first and second respondents respectively.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and her Migori counterpart Ochilo Ayako are third and fourth respondents respectively.

The County Governments of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori have been listed as fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respondents respectively.

Already, the petitioners' advocate Duncan Okatch has written to the Registrar of Societies to stop any alteration on the outfit-'s register.

"The Court, in a bid to ensure there are no further activities before the matter is heard and determined issued status quo orders," read part of the letter addressed to the Registrar of Societies.

Also read: Luo Council of Elders faction vows to hold parallel election of new chairman

The letter further stated: "In fact, the Court went further to clarify what status quo means, for example halting any changes or interference in and or with the register of the association known as Luo Council of Elders (held by yourselves) or activities pursuant to the event held on the 30th Day of June, 2023 to 1st July, 2023. Unless the court issues any further orders to the contrary effect."

Ker Luo is regarded as the cultural leader of the community.

Since the death of former Ker Riaga Ogalo, there have been two factions of the Luo Council of Elders, with each claiming to be the bonafide leaders.

One of the factions is led by Nyandiko Ongadi who claims to have been the rightful elder after the late Ker Riaga.

He has since declared his support for president William Ruto, rubbing the Orange party and Azimio leader Mr Odinga wrongly.

The other faction that had the support of Mr Odinga had the late Opiyo Otondi at the top.