Bridge Academies pupils beat odds to post impressive results

Bridge Academies pupils have shone in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination with at least five scoring over 400 marks.

This marks the eighth consecutive year pupils from the academies have overcome numerous odds to achieve exceptional results.

Arnold Odhiambo Onyango from Bondo Bridge Academy, Siaya County garnered 407 marks while Joy Catherine Wamuyu of Kwachola Bridge Academy in Mombasa County scored 405 marks.

Byron Peter Ochieng from Majengo Mapya Bridge Academy, Mombasa County had 403 marks, Dennis Muthoka, from the same school, had 402 marks, the same as Mark Nigel Ogola from Sigomre Bridge Academy in Siaya County.

Bridge Kenya Managing Director Griffin Asigo said despite coming from some of the lowest income regions in the country, the five pupils have proven that poverty is not destiny.

The managing director pointed out that the performance of the pupils proves once again that the Bridge methodology works.

“We are excited at what these strong results will mean for our pupils and their communities. The children have been studying hard with the support of their teachers and we are confident of their success,” said Mr Asigo.

He explained that Bridge methodology is an integrated, technology-driven approach that supports teacher training and coaching, pupil performance and school management.

This, he said, leads to teaching and learning benefits including increased instructional time, enhanced teacher support and training, and higher parental involvement in their children’s education.

Mr Asigo pointed out that their methodology aligns with Kenya’s policy of 100 percent transition to secondary school, helping set the country on course towards its goal of achieving universal basic education.