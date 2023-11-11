Bondo chief whose house was torched during Azimio protests gifted new house

Bondo Township Chief Walter Omolo, whose house was torched by an angry mob during demonstrations in July, had the last laugh after being handed the key to a brand-new house.

The government built him a new house after angry youths stormed and torched his homestead in July.

Handing over the key to the administrator, Nyanza regional coordinator Flora Mworoa condemned the act, which took place during the anti-government protests.

“It is sad that a section of youths were incited to torch the administrator’s house. It is time the youths woke up and stopped themselves from being misused by the politicians,” she said.

Unruly youths stormed Mr Omollo's home and set fire to his three houses after accusing him of collaborating with police officers to attack peaceful demonstrators who were marching in the streets of Bondo chanting anti-government slogans.

Eyewitnesses said the youths also looted property during the raid.

“The evening event left all my property burned down. I did not rescue anything, in the process I lost a lot of valuables including my animals,” said the administrator when interviewed after the incident three months ago.

He blamed the police for failing to come to his aid in time, even though he had informed them before the rowdy youths set fire to his house.

The Nyanza regional commissioner also assured residents of the region of heightened security during the festive season, especially in Alego Usonga and Kisumu Central constituencies where rampant insecurity has been reported.

She further noted that the Interior Ministry has started the process of transferring officers who have been in their stations for a long time.

"The process of transferring officers who have stayed in their stations for a long time has started. This is necessary because the ministry has found that the officers who stay in a station for a long time are compromised," she added.

She, however, assured the public that security would be maintained during the festive season.