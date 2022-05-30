Azimio fringe parties in Siaya warn ODM not to ‘demean’ them

Some Nyanza politicians, led by Dr Oburu Oginga, yesterday declared Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga's Siaya County an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) zone.

In a move likely to cause jitters among the coalition’s affiliate parties, the leaders maintained that they would only campaign and vote for ODM candidates.

Other Azimio-allied parties that are attempting to swim against the wave are the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) and United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Dr Oginga, a member of the East Africa Legislative Assembly, Governor Cornel Rasanga, MPs Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach) and Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and others made the declaration at the Ahindi gardens in Siaya town.

They argued that electing candidates from parties other than ODM would make it difficult for Mr Odinga to run the government if he clinches the presidency.

"We are focused on the top seat. Do not humiliate Raila at a time when he needs strong troops up there. If he goes there without numbers, he will have difficulties running the government. It is here in Siaya where he can be sure of 100 percent of votes. Let us be a good example to others," said Dr Oginga.

Dr Oginga was given the task of brokering a truce among ODM candidates who disagreed during party primaries.

On Sunday he brought together Mr Atandi and Kut Ochogo, who vowed to work together going forward.

He added that he was also tackling the Gem and Bondo nomination disputes to try to settle them out of court.

"We will clear all the court cases so that we have peace in Raila's backyard," he said.

He asked Mr Odinga's supporters to come out in large numbers and vote for him.

The leaders spoke at a rally at the Ahindi gardens moments after Dr Oginga, Mr Atandi, and Mr Wandayi were cleared by the IEBC to contest in the August 9 elections.

Mr Atandi, who hosted the rally, was the first to declare Siaya an ODM zone.

"Siaya County is an ODM zone and we have no apologies to make. We have to give Jakom the necessary support and that is why we are asking our supporters to come out and vote in only ODM candidates,” said Mr Atandi.

Mr Wandayi said there is no room for fringe parties or independent candidates in Ugunja constituency and Siaya as a whole.

"We are working on a campaign formula that will deliver all the seats to the ODM party. The Orange party will have all the seats," he said.

Mr Wandayi, the ODM candidate for Ugunja constituency, said after he presented his nomination papers at the IEBC offices in Ugunja that Nyanza is an ODM zone and only its candidates will be elected.

He added: "We call upon all the candidates who are contesting various seats in Siaya and other Nyanza regions to uphold peace during the campaign period."

In the national political arena, Mr Wandayi said Mr Odinga is the ideal candidate for the top seat.

"Let's all wait and watch whether Mr Ruto will present nomination papers as a coalition candidate or as a UDA candidate. The likes of Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula and his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi were duped into believing that they are in a coalition, which does not exist," he said.

Tower of Babel

Dr Kevin Osuri, a medic and politician, said ODM had declared that Azimio should not be the Tower of Babel.

"It is our role to ensure we speak in one language so that we can build this house. Let us not have many languages or parties that will make us fail to build and clinch the presidency," said Mr Osuri.

Mr Awuor, the Nyakach MP, said ODM has been struggling for years to clinch the presidency, warning that Mr Odinga's supporters should not lose focus on the bigger prize.

"We have come a long way and we are almost getting there [and] we will not accept jokers in Nyanza. Many of our people have died in this struggle and that's why we will not allow other people to confuse us. We only want strong leaders in Parliament who can articulate issues to push for Azimio policies," said Mr Awuor.

Mr Willam Oduol, Senator James Orengo's running mate in the Siaya governor’s race, said Mr Odinga needs numbers in the bicameral Parliament for protection.

"We will vote six-piece so that these people do not even dream of impeaching Raila Odinga in the Senate," said Mr Oduol.

Dr Amollo said they must support Mr Odinga’s wishes to have powerful troops to help him in the Senate and the National Assembly.

But MDG party leader and Ugenya constituency legislator David Ochieng cautioned the ODM leaders not to campaign against fringe parties in Azimio, saying that would hurt ODM.

Mr Ochieng was addressing reporters in Ukwala, where he presented his nomination papers at the IEBC offices.

He will be defending his seat under MDG.

"[Mr Odinga] is championing Azimio la Umoja six-piece voting and not ODM six-piece, and that is what others should call for because demeaning other parties will lead to some people shying away from voting," he said.

He added: "We need to harmonise and campaign on the Azimio platform and not ODM."

Mr Ochieng is the only legislator in Siaya County elected on a party different from ODM, which is dominant in the region that is Mr Odinga’s political backyard.

He will face ODM's Daniel Odhiambo for the Ugenya parliamentary seat.