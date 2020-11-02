At least 12 students, three teachers in Siaya have Covid-19

Twelve learners and three teachers in Siaya County have contracted Covid-19, the education department reported on Saturday as several other counties battle a resurgence of infections.

County Education director Joseph Wamocho said two non-teaching staff from a secondary school in the rural county are also infected.

Among the affected schools are Maranda High in Bondo Sub-County, where at least 11 students are sick, Central Primary and Siaya Township, which are both in Alego-Usonga, and Nyamninia Mixed Secondary in Gem.

The case at Central Primary is of a pupil while the one at Nyamninia is of a teacher.

The other two infected teachers are from St Mary’s Lwak Girls’ Secondary and Siger Secondary.

“The two cases at Township Secondary are of non-teaching staff,” Mr Wamocho said, adding the Maranda students are being treated at Bondo Sub-County Hospital.

Mass testing

All the affected schools have been fumigated, he said.

“We need wider testing from Monday, which will immediately be followed by fumigation,” he said, adding that they were waiting for results of tests taken earlier.

Mr. Wamocho told the Nation that the 12 learners and three teachers were all asymptomatic.

"They are stable,” he said, adding that learning will go on uninterrupted in the affected schools.

The county’s health chief officer, Dr Eunice Fwaya, said Siaya has reported a total of 194 cases of the disease since March.

DOwasonga@ke.nationmedia.com