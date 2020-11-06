Abducted taxi operator's body found in shallow grave

The body of a taxi operator who was abducted last week has been found buried in a shallow grave at a village in Gem Sub County, Siaya County.

Police officers found the body of Kennedy Onyango Ndolo buried in an abandoned quarry. The vehicle of the taxi operator, who went missing on November 1, has also been recovered by detectives in Siaya Township.

Siaya County Police Commander Mr Francis Kooli told the Nation that investigations by a team DCI officers from Bondo and Siaya led to arrest of four suspects.

Mr Kooli identified the suspects being held in connection to the incident as Florence Awiti Omollo, 38, Nevile Omondi Aloma, 30, Wycliffe Aluoch Owuondo, 20, and Samuel Ouma Owiso, 38.

“The suspects led the team to recover a Toyota Probox (reg no KBM 841 W) belonging to the victim within Siaya Township and also to the shallow grave at Akala which is believed to be of the victim,” he said.

Exhumation

The detectives were Friday in the process of obtaining court orders to exhume the body.

“We are also requesting for more days to complete the investigations,” he said.

In another incident, the body of a 56-year-old watchman, believed to have been killed by thugs broke into a shop at Siala trading center, in Gem Sub County was discovered on Friday morning by schoolchildren.

The thugs broke into the shop along Ramula-Siala road on Thursday night and stole assorted goods worth Sh 20,000.

Sub-county Police Commander Mr Charles Chacha led security officers to the scene where they found the body lying in a pool of blood opposite the shop that had been broken into.

“The body had serious injuries on the head. It was taken to Bondo Sub County Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and investigations are underway,” he said.

Mr Chacha said that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.