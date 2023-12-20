Cremation threat: Why Siaya family is Sh250,000 away from losing their son's body

A family in Bondo, Siaya County, is in despair after being notified that the body of their son, who died in South Sudan, will be cremated in a few hours.

Vincent Okoth had gone to South Sudan in search of greener pastures but died after a short illness. The family was informed of his death on December 17.

According to Alice Nyakwaka, she often spoke to her son on the phone and he never complained of illness.

“My son trained as a mason and a carpenter. He was sought after by many people due to his good work. That is what took him to South Sudan,” she explained.

According to Nyakwaka, the Sudanese authorities have issued a three-day ultimatum for the body to be collected, failing which it will be cremated or buried in a public cemetery.

The family is desperately trying to raise the Sh250,000 needed to repatriate the body.

“Vincent’s friends in South Sudan told us that his body was taken to a mortuary where they have been allowed to keep it for three days only,” Nyakwaka said.

“He is my child and his spirit will only be at peace if he is buried at home. I am pleading for help because I may lose his body.”

Sending money back home

Okoth left for South Sudan in 2020 and had been sending money back home to support his widowed mother.

“At first I knew my son was going to Nairobi to look for employment like other young men. He once told me that he felt embarrassed that he could not support his mother, yet he had skills. When he was out of reach for two days, he called back informing me that he had reached South Sudan and has been supporting me during the entire period,” Nyakwaka said.

Vincent’s uncle Hezron Olang’o said: “For the family to have closure, it is imperative we get the body from the foreign country. This is the reason we are calling for help from anybody anywhere, the family is helpless.”

According to Luo custom, a male child should be buried either in his own compound or in his father’s homestead.