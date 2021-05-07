‘Village of judges’ – Little-known ward home of distinguished legal brains in Kenya

Kenyan judges

Court of Appeal Judge Hannah Okwengu and Supreme Court Judge nominee William Ouko.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The nomination of Court of Appeal Judge William Ouko as Supreme Court judge has thrust the little-known Yimbo West ward in Siaya county into the limelight as the home of distinguished legal brains in Kenya.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Three killed in Southern Bypass crash

  2. Many homeless after demolitions in Kwale

  3. Troubled Mumias company makes new baby steps to revival

  4. Migori, Nyamira governors in trouble over ‘missing’ cash

  5. Police called in after nurse is caught defiling school girl in his car

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.