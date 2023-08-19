South Gem MCA Brian Anyango calls on police to arrest those who stabbed him 5 times

South Gem MCA Brian Anyango, who was stabbed five times at a funeral in his ward two weeks ago over alleged government links, has called on the police to act fast and arrest all the culprits.

Mr Anyango, popularly known in political circles as Otuom Polo, narrowly won the South Gem Ward election on an independent ticket by 106 votes, beating ODM candidate Polycarp Wanga.

He polled 3,469 votes against Mr Wanga's 3,353 in the December 8, polls that were marred by violence.

Two weeks ago, while presiding over a funeral in Rera village, South Gem, he was attacked by rowdy youths who, according to police, stabbed him five times.

Speaking to Nation.Africa in Nairobi, where he is recuperating, Mr Anyango called on the police to arrest the assailants, who he said were known individuals.

"One of them is a known political hireling called Dave who lives in Manyatta, Kisumu County and is allied to a Kisumu County official," Mr Anyango said.

"I was discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu and travelled to Nairobi for specialised treatment," the MCA said.

He added: "According to the medical report, I had five stab wounds, each 15 centimetres deep. I was stabbed twice around my armpit, on my left hand, back and stomach.

The MCA linked the attack to his association with the government, noting that his opponents had a hand in it.

"It is an open secret that I support President William Ruto's government along with my area MP Hon Elisha Odhiambo," he said.

"I want to state that such acts of cowardice will not deter me from supporting the government of the day for the sake of development in my ward," he said.