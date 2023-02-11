Sorry I didn’t mourn my husband like you wished, Magoha’s widow tells Siaya residents

Former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha’s family has described him as a loving father.

But for his widow Dr Barbara Odudu Magoha, her grieving was a departure from the Luo tradition that requires widows to wail as they mourn their husbands.

“People were upset, some were astonished that I did not wail while entering the homestead. Sorry to let you down. My new position in the family does not give me the privilege to do a public display of emotions,” she said in reference to being the new head of the family.

She went on: “I’m a Nigerian. . . I mourned my husband the Nigerian way. When you are in distress, you go back to the womb, and the first language is what one resort to. I mourned him my own way.”

She said that she celebrated her husband since Prof Magoha had already hit 70 years old.

“The further away you are from 70, the more the rejoicing. Please celebrate his life,” she said.

Dr Michael Magoha, Prof Magoha’s only child, eulogised his father as a man who gave equal chances to all.

"I know my father was known to the majority as the CS Education. To me, however, I saw different faces of my father.

“He didn't find joy in the positions that he held, instead, his excitement came from doing something the right way to benefit others," said Michael.

He added: "He was not perfect but he gave opportunities to all to realise who they are. You can't be the best in the world but remember to give everyone a chance. That way you shall be honouring my father."

The widow called on the Yala community to emulate her husband’s refined character.

She was referring to an incident where some rowdy residents, who demanded to be allowed into the former Education CS’ home, had confronted police officers on Friday.

“My husband was classy. I believe he influenced people with his character. Let's carry it forward. Let's not be rowdy," she said.

Prof Magoha’s brother Mr John Obare eulogised his brother as a paragon of virtue and a fountain of inspiration to all.