Siaya residents cry over blasted rocks nightmare in Sh4.6bn irrigation project

The construction of a water canal from Ugunja through West Alego in Siaya County, all the way to Budalangi in the neighbouring Busia County, has brought more pain than joy to residents.

The Sh4.6 billion project, which is reportedly 90 per cent complete, is expected to impact positively on the lives of farmers in Siaya and Budalangi by providing water for irrigation, targeting 20,000 acres of land to improve food production.

The World Bank funded project through the Kenya National Irrigation Authority.

The contractor is currently working on a section of the project which requires the blasting of rocks to open the way for the canal that is under construction.

The ongoing works have for the last one month come at a great cost to villagers, who are counting losses after their houses were destroyed by flying stones during the blasting of the rocks at the site.

The noise accompanying the blasting has left many villagers protesting at the damage to their homes and the environmental impact of the project on their livelihoods.

Ms Linda Abuto, the project’s liaison officer. had promised to respond to the issue when contacted by the Nation but had not done so by the time of publishing the story.

Mr George Otieno 38, from Rapenji village in West Alego said pieces of rocks from the construction site at the Lower Nzoia Irrigation project damaged his roof and household goods.

Mr Otieno is from one of the 20 families that have had a rough time following the launch of the multi-billion shilling project meant to increase the size of land under irrigation in Siaya and Busia counties.

When the Sunday Nation team visited the affected village, several houses had been extensively by stones hurled into the air during the blasting of the rocks. Along the paths and in the farms, big stones were strewn on the ground.

For the past one month, engineers have blasted the rocks five times and each time that is done, the stones are hurled in different directions, destroying houses and other structures in the vicinity.

“Check out that house belonging to my neighbour. The new roof is perforated, letting in the sun on sunny days and water during the rainy seasons. A total of 20 families living within a radius of 200 meters have been affected,” said Mr Otieno.

“The destruction is not limited to the iron sheets. The rock chips have also torn the walls, leaving huge holes. The rock chips fall on the houses with force that breaks the furniture inside.”

Mr Otieno further noted that the project that was expected to create a positive impact on the community was slowly turning into a source of nightmares.

“The engineers should have exploited other alternatives before resorting to blasting the rocks. There are families that have since migrated from their homes because other than the destroyed roofs, their walls have developed cracks,” he said.

Mr Joachim Okombo, also a resident of Rapenji Village, told Nation that the contractor has rendered some farms useless after piling rock boulders in the fields.

“The agreement between the contractor and the locals was that they would utilise up to 30 meters of private land. Instead, they surpassed the agreed limit and dumped rock boulders on farmland. With those rocks in the farm no cultivation can take place,” said Mr Okombo.

On the safety of the villagers, Mr Okombo noted that the piling of rocks on higher ground risks the lives of those living on the lower parts.

“These rock boulders are dangerously piled on higher grounds. Any small shake would see them roll down towards the villages. Before the contractor continues with the work, we call upon the government to intervene and have them remove those rocks."

The project involves construction of a long canal from Ugunja, through West Alego in Alego Usonga, and finally to Budalangi in Busia.

The contractor has begun replacing the iron sheets and repairing the walls destroyed by the stones but the affected villagers complained that the iron sheets are of poor quality.

“The materials they use are substandard compared to the ones we used to construct the houses. The roofs are still leaking. Some walls were plastered but they are using mud to repair them. We are not happy with the work and the government, which is the main client, must now act,” said Mr Okombo.

The villagers also fear that increased blasting of the rocks will put their livestock at risk.

“Every time the rocks are blasted, we are told to move far away from our homes, leaving behind our animals. Our fears are that the rock chips can also harm our animals,” said Mr Okombo.