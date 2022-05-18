Shock as Kirinyaga residents find headless body in rice farm

Residents of Ciagiini village in Kirinyaga county are reeling in shock after they found a headless body dumped in a rice farm Wednesday morning.

Rice farmers stumbled upon the male body and raised the alarm, attracting scores of residents.

Shocked, the residents reported the matter to the police who rushed to the scene and took the body to the morgue for postmortem examination.

Kirinyaga West Sub-county police boss, Wilson Koskei said investigations have been launched with a view of establishing who beheaded the victim and the motive behind the heinous act.

He said the matter was being treated as murder.

"We have taken the body to the morgue as search for the head of the unidentified victim continues," he said.

Mr Koskei asked the residents to cooperate with the police to unearth the killers.

Residents suspected that the victim was eliminated elsewhere and thrown into the area to cover up the evidence.

"The victim is a stranger and he could have been beheaded in another place and ferried to our village by criminals," one of the residents said.