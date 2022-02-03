Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu

Sh23bn ‘wasted’: The shame of counties

By  Kennedy Kimanthi  &  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Kitui, Nairobi, Kisumu, Nyandarua, Samburu and Vihiga singled out as the worst performing counties in management of public resources.
  • Kitui County also flagged over unexplained expenditures, huge pending bills and poorly done projects.

Some counties spent billions of shillings on ghost projects and other tasks that had no value for money in the 2019/2020 financial year, an audit report shows.

