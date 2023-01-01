Several people feared dead in Kerio Valley bandit attack

Several people, including children, are feared dead in a fresh bandit attack in Kerio Valley. During the attack on January 1, several animals were stolen.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Mboya Odero, who confirmed the attack, was forced to leave a Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Church crusade presided over by Prophet David Owuor in Nakuru City prematurely to go and assess the security situation in Kerio Valley.

“I’m sorry for the disruption. I have an urgent call. There are some problems in Kerio Valley I wish to brief my bosses about the attacks. I’m asking for your prayers as I head to the volatile area,” said Mr Odero.

Before he left Mr Mboya said: “I have a big title but when I am here I’m a mortal. I feel blessed and am stronger than I came.”

A senior administrator in the regional security intelligence committee confirmed to Nation.Africa the attack.

“The report we’re getting is that bandits from Pokot have attacked some villages in Kerio Valley,” said the official.

“The attack comes in the wake of a drone launched by the local governor. The bandits want to prove that the devolved unit and provincial administration cannot do anything to them,” said the administrator.

He added: "The government should deal with these bandits once and for all.”