Several injured in road accident along Meru-Nairobi Highway

Mombasa bound Imani Coach company bus that had an accident at Thuchi river bridge  along Meru-Nairobi highway on March 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru/Nation Media Group 

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Several people have been injured after a Mombasa-bound bus overturned at Thuchi River bridge at the border of Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties along the Meru-Nairobi highway.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man dies by suicide after killing his lover in Murang’a

  2. Ease Covid testing procedures, Isiolo Speaker urges State

  3. Sh97m project to end water woes for Isiolo village

  4. Fully enforce anti-FGM laws, State told

  5. Tana traders upbeat as Sh260m market commissioned

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.