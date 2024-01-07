Senators train guns on Migori ex-county officials over Sh69m mortgage fund

Senators are headed for a major clash with governors over the management of special funds in the counties.

The lawmakers have raised concern that the funds under could by lost through corruption.

The latest development comes after a Senate watchdog committee faulted some governors over the use of the funds.

There are more than 200 special funds in the 47 counties. They include bursary funds, Car loan and Mortgage Scheme Fund, the Social Protection Fund, Emergency Fund, and the Youth and Women Enterprise Fund.

The Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee chairperson Godfrey Osotsi said several management issues have been noted in audit reports of the special funds.

For instance, he said, that the committee has flagged cases of opaqueness in the county governments’ operation of the funds.

Some of the emerging issues include the fund managers not submitting financial statements of the funds to the Office of the Auditor-General and also not providing copies of their quarterly financial reports to the Controller of Budget as required by the law.

The Vihiga senator said the committee has spotted breaches of the law in the seven county governments it has handled so far.

The county governments handled include Bomet, Kakamega, Taita-Taveta, Trans-Nzoia, Kwale, Migori, and Nandi.

“The committee has embarked on consideration of the audit report for special funds. We have so far handled seven counties, but we are noting serious issues in the management of special funds in counties. These are possible avenues for corruption in the counties,” said Mr Osotsi.

He added that the other area of concern is the lack of limitation on the number of funds counties can set up and this could open a channel for abuse.

“Some counties have over 10 funds others establish funds but do not provide resources. These are some of the challenges we will define in our report,” he said.

In one of its inquiries last month before the Senate broke for December holidays, the committee fingered former Migori County officials over the expenditure of Sh69 million Migori County Car Loan and Mortgage Fund.

The development stemmed from a damning audit report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu which stated that documents related to the operation of the fund could not be traced three years since the first disbursement of cash was made. This is after it emerged that the fund did not have an administrator as required by law, but only a board.

The Senate committee considered inviting the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the matter which put former governor Okoth Obado and other ex-officers including the Finance CEC, the chief finance officer and the director of Finance in the spotlight.

Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko had complained that the current county administration was unable to find documentations to help them know what had transpired.

Article 226 (5) of the Constitution provides that a holder of a public office, including a political office who directs or approves the use of public funds contrary to law or instructions, is liable for any loss arising from that use and shall make good the loss.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina said the officers involved in the administration of the Fund must be followed and make sure they take responsibility.

“The former governor, Finance CEC and the people who received the money should be prosecuted and surcharged. The fiduciary responsibility to correct the mistake rests with the governor,” said the Senate Minority Whip.