Senator Hamida: I will keep pushing for better health services

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana has set her eyes on unravelling mystery surrounding the controversial leased medical equipment scheme in counties.

The lawmaker said this is part of her continued efforts to highlight the plight of Kenyans.

She also plans to establish the state of availability of drugs and essential medical commodities such as oxygen in hospitals, as well as support for children and persons with disabilities.

Last year, Ms Kibwana, in a request for statement, asked the Senate’s Health committee to investigate details of the terms of the leased medical equipment contract, signed by the government on behalf of the counties, including the sums agreed and those paid since the project began.

She wanted the committee to also disclose whether the project was put out to tender, who bid, who won and the cost of the bids, as well as the contracts signed by each county.

Ms Kibwana asked the committee to state the number of machines supplied and installed in each county, and to shed light on reports of a government decision to abandon the project, stating the impact of the decision on the provision of specialised health services.

The contract for the project was signed in 2015 and was to run for seven years. It is not clear whether the counties signed up to renew the contracts.

Sh5.8 billion

She further wanted the committee to disclose the status of the Sh5.8 billion allocated to the project and how the funds will now be utilised in light of the reports of the project being abandoned.

“My work will not stop here; I expect that our work in plenary and the committees will continue to highlight the plight of Kenyans and raise the much-needed change Kenyans deserve,” said Ms Kibwana.

The ODM legislator was speaking while reviewing her legislative accomplishments in the last year in the Senate.

Ms Kibwana has made a total of 45 statements for response in the Senate, covering a spectrum of issues. These include initiatives addressing general health, mental health, environmental conservation, climate change, privatisation of State corporations, citizen services, and the promotion of human rights and women's rights.

Notably, three of the responses on the inquiries into the deaths of innocent Kenyans due to medical negligence—such as Maureen Anyango at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Travis Maina at Kenyatta National Hospital and Edward Otieno Onyango—raised public uproar, resulting in significant changes in the health facilities in question.

In terms of motions, she has introduced two notable ones, focusing on the mental health of police officers and the establishment of mental health facilities for mothers who have experienced stillbirths.

“It is worth noting that the Senate adopted these two motions, and their enactment is in motion by the relevant government agencies,” she said.

The senator has two legislative Bills currently at the Second Reading stage—the E-Health Bill aimed at modernising healthcare systems, and the Public Finance Management Amendment Act, as part of reforms to ensure efficient allocation and utilisation of public funds.

Through the Kenya Women Senators Association (Kewosa), which she chairs, Ms Kibwana has been involved in community outreach and empowerment programmes including prison initiatives aimed at supporting petty offenders and those in dire need by paying fines for their release.

“In total, we enabled the release of 85 women,” she said.

The caucus is also involved in mentorship programmes targeting female members of county assemblies in Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Turkana, Trans Nzoia and Pokot counties.

“We reached out to 120 women in these counties. These initiatives are geared towards fostering leadership skills and promoting active participation in governance,” she said.

Mental health concerns

Kewosa also conducted a successful medical camp in Lodwar town during the Senate Mashinani in Turkana County, providing much-needed healthcare services to 300 residents.

Looking ahead, Ms Kibwana said her focus will be on generating legislative business that predominantly addresses health and mental health concerns.