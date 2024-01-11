Senate split over proposal to privatise water services

Senators are split over legislative changes proposed by the national government aimed at handing over the management of water in counties to the private sector.

The development follows plans to amend the Water Act, 2016 through the Water (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that is sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, to provide for public-private-partnerships arrangements in the water sector.

The Bill proposes the amendment of section 100 of the Act to provide for supply of bulk water in counties by waterworks development agencies established under the proposed law.

It also seeks to allow the agencies to petition the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) to declare a default and order the transfer of the water services provider’s functions to them in the event that a county government fails to repay loans advanced to finance development, rehabilitation or maintenance works.

Further, it wants to make it possible for a county government or county corporation to have its water services functions undertaken by a private party.

However, the Bill, which is currently at the Senate after being passed by the National Assembly, has sparked mixed feelings in the House. Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has faulted the Bill, saying, it goes against the spirit of devolution and denies counties absolute control over provision of water services.

Some of the amendments, Mr Oketch argued, are problematic and prohibitive and would roll back gains made in devolution.

The legislator pointed out that the intent of the Fourth Schedule, which devolved water services, was to ensure affordability of the vital commodity.

The changes, however, makes it impossible for counties to take full control of the function.

Mr Oketch cited clause seven of the Bill, which proposes the amendment of Section 72 of the Water Act to remove Wasreb’s power to accredit water service providers.

“This will take the entire water function to the private sector,” said Mr Oketch. He added that clause four of the Bill proposes the amendment of Section 68 of the Act to provide for additional functions of water works development agencies, which he blamed for fostering dysfunctions in the provision of water services in the counties.

“They are completely making it difficult for water service providers to operate. They control all the asset bases and use them to take huge loans, which they then force county governments to repay. Counties were not part of these loans and they do not know why they were taken in the first place,” he said.

“If there is one thing that this Bill could have proposed, it is the banning and disbandment of all these water works development agencies. We do not need them,” Mr Oketch added.

The Bill also seeks to allow for a bulk water purchase agreement between water works development agencies and private investors in line with provisions of the Public Private Partnerships Act.

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda called for the scrapping of water works development agencies as they have made it difficult for county water firms to operate by failing to give them control of assets.

“We should then strengthen water companies that are co-owned by county governments,” said Ms Mutinda.

She poked holes into clause nine of the Bill allowing a private entity to supply water, saying, it would embolden cartels in the water sector.

“For instance, we have cartels who have sabotaged the normal water supply in Nairobi, so that they can reap massively from their business of supplying water. This clause should be amended,” she said.

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana defended the proposed amendments, saying, they would help cure most of the governance issues faced by county water firms.

He said the partnership will help county governments modernise their water infrastructure, billing systems and access to water because the devolved units have limited resources.

“We are now coming up with a law that is opening up opportunities for county governments to enter into partnerships with responsible partners so that they can raise capital by signing long term agreements with financiers,” said Mr Mungatana.

Acknowledging that water provision was a devolved function, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said most county water firms are loss-making entities facing serious governance issues, something that the Bill seeks to address.

“It has been proven that, because of the makeup of the government and the people in such offices, they are not the best at doing business. The private sector handles and transacts better,” said the Kericho senator.