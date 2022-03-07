Security enhanced for Coast KCPE exams, officials say

Education and security bosses have urged headteachers and centre managers in the Coast region to ensure national tests are not compromised.

Coast Regional Education Director Adan Roble and his security counterpart John Elungata, who spoke in Mombasa, said security had been enhanced.

The two also warned against leaking the tests, urging security agencies to be on high alert. The region has 44 examination containers.

"We want the exams to leave the container and exams room intact and reach the candidate while still intact before it's returned to the container safely to be dispatched to the Kenya National Examination Council," said Mr Elungata.

Some 101,857 candidates are sitting for the exams at 1,892 centres across the region.

Security officers wait for a briefing in Lamu Town. The government has transferred KCPE candidates from areas affected by recent terror attacks in Lamu to safer places. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

In Lamu, County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said security patrols had been intensified to ensure the KCPE and KCSE exams go on uninterrupted.

The Lamu town KCPE examination container was opened at exactly 6.35 am.

“We have ensured each examination centre has at least two police officers manning it, not to mention the frequent patrols across the region,” he said.

“Volatile areas like Boni forest and Kiunga on the Lamu-Somalia border will also be well secured throughout the examination period. There is nothing to worry about.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has transferred KCPE candidates from areas affected by recent terror attacks in Lamu to safer places for the national examinations.

Lamu County Education Director Joshua Kaaga said candidates at Pandanguo Primary School in Lamu West are sitting their KCPE teats at Witu Primary School, about 21km away.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is also helping security agencies in airlifting the examination in the county according to Mr Elungata.

"We have agreed that in places where vehicles cannot reach, KDF will airlift and it has begun the process,” said Mr Elungata.

In Kilifi, County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka said security officers from Shimo la Tewa GK Prison and the National Youth Service have been dispatched to examination centres to improve security.

In Kwale, security officers guarding examination centres have been urged not to take alcohol during the exams period.

Kwale County Police Commander Ambrose-Steve Oloo said disciplinary action would be taken on errant officers.

“You have to take care of your alcoholism, for those who usually drink. Therefore, for this one full month, as we do the examinations, please just avoid it because it is not going to assist you,” he said.

At least 23,375 pupils will sit the KCPE examination at 464 centres in the county.

Opening and distribution of KCPE materials at Voi Deputy County Commissioner's office on March 7, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

In Taita Taveta, County Director of Education Simon Wanjohi said no disruptive incidents had been reported in the area.

Over 8,632 candidates from 222 schools at 166 centres in Voi, Mwatate, Taita and Taveta sub-counties will sit the KCPE examination.

"Some of the schools have been merged by the Kenya National Examination Council. The minimum number of students per centre is 30," he said.

He said examination containers were under 24-hour security surveillance to prevent any malpractices.