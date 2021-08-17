Bury the past: Will elders’ cleansing finally rid Samburu of perennial conflicts?

As the sun broke over the pine shrubs of the Samburu highlands, we heard raspy voices coming from the manyattas in Ngilai village.

Like any other African community, where elders often conduct traditional rituals in times of trouble, a special ceremony was under way to cleanse the land of hostile elements after decades of instability.

Here, Samburu elders and knowledge keepers sat to exorcise a century-long ‘curse’ on Baragoi land. They said the scale of banditry in the region was due to a spell cast on their land, which needed a cleansing ceremony.

Hundreds of police officers and young men have either been killed by bandits or caught in the crossfire between rival warriors over the decades, yet all plans for peace have come a cropper.

The entire Samburu North area, including Suguta Valley, Baragoi, Lomirok, Kawap, South Horr, Nachola, Ngilai and Marti has long been a battleground for Turkana and Samburu communities.

Special ritual

In a bid to stop cycle of violence in the pastoralist region, the Samburu Council of Elders performed a special ritual to bless the Baragoi area that was allegedly cursed in 1917 by the Lkunono (blacksmiths).

Lkunono is a clan that’s feared and revered by all Samburus. They specialise in weapons, such as spear heads, knives, swords and other crude fighting objects, which all Samburu warriors carry for protection.

They reportedly also have special spiritual powers, and are depended upon for the survival of the tribe. Elders believe that a ceremony to cleanse the land is the only way to end the bloodshed.

And so, they performed rituals that entailed goat-slaughtering, and sprinkling of milk to appease the gods of peace. They began by mixing boiled animal fats from the goats with honey and milk.

The elders sprinkled the mixture while others recited incantations in unison, calling their god (Nkai) as they pointed rods to the sky. The prayers also emphasised on sustaining peace within the community and its neighbours.

Cursed Baragoi

Mzee Lorokuru Aptele, who hails from the Lkunono clan, said the elders stated clearly that their forefathers cursed Baragoi area after they were mistreated by a section of Samburu people. The century-long curse is the reason behind the perennial violence in the area, he added.

Their clan reportedly buried pieces of spears, machetes, pangas, arrows and axes, before fleeing the area and travelled for days before settling in Korr and Laisamis in Marsabit County.

“Our forefathers were angered by other clans, who frequently mistreated them. They cut sharp weapons and buried them around Baragoi area before cursing the area,” Lorokuru told Nation.Africa.

He warned that Samburu North “will never know peace no matter what the government does”, unless the Lkunono elders bless the area.

“The government has tried to neutralise insecurity here but it cannot succeed. Fortunately, this area will now be peaceful because we are cleansing it today,” said Mr Lorokuru.

The Samburu Council of Elders said the cursed areas include Baragoi, Kaulo and Koom near the Isiolo border. Their chairman, Mzee Soyim Lekume, said the Lkunono is the only clan capable of cleansing the region for peace to thrive.

Bury the past

Mr Lekume said they had been prompted to visit Baragoi to bury the past because the curse that had haunted them for decades.

“The curse was pronounced by Samburu community members and we are the only ones who were to reverse the curse. Baragoi has for a long time now been turned into a battlefield and this has made our land unprofitable as our people buried their weapons cursing the land,” he offered.

The council’s organising secretary, Mr David Lentiyo, expressed optimism that the spell on Baragoi would end.

Samburu County Commissioner Abdirizak Jaldesa applauded the elders for the good gesture of embracing peaceful coexistence by healing the past.

Sustainable peace

Mr Jaldesa said the ceremony was to foster sustainable peace and to help the community to exploit development opportunities after deciding to end violence with neighbouring communities, such as the Turkana.

“We are aware of the decision by the elders, who resolved to reverse a century-long curse that was pronounced on Baragoi land. That is a good initiative and we support it fully because it allows the community to seek peaceful coexistence amongst themselves rather than the government using resources,” Mr Jaldesa said.

Cattle rustling, which is viewed as a cultural practice among pastoralists, has changed in the last few years. Banditry is now fuelled by modern weapons and raiding is enmeshed due to clash over water and pasture.