Samburu elders
Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

Samburu

Prime

Bury the past: Will elders’ cleansing finally rid Samburu of perennial conflicts?

logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

As the sun broke over the pine shrubs of the Samburu highlands, we heard raspy voices coming from the manyattas in Ngilai village.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.