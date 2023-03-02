War on banditry: Samburu governor alleges targeting by security agencies

Samburu Governor Jonathan Lelelit is at the centre of a storm, after top security agents linked him to the mobilisation and training of militia groups in the county, amid a government operation to flush them out.

The county boss has come out guns blazing, denying any link to funding banditry in the region.

Mr Lelelit, who spoke in Maralal town on Wednesday, said it is unfortunate that intelligence officers and police commanders "are misinforming Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police (IG) Japheth Koome". He alleged that their goal is to frustrate his administration's bid to help end the cattle rustling menace in Samburu.

Governor Lelelit further accused top security bosses in Samburu of linking him to the supply of ammunition to these militia groups. He claimed members of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) are writing inaccurate security briefs to taint his image.

"I am being accused of organising and training militia groups in this region. I have been to the office of the Interior Cabinet Secretary ... intelligence reports in his office [say] I am [the one] training militia groups in Samburu," the governor said.

Governor Lelelit also claimed that Samburu County Police Commander David Wambua has accused him of buying and supplying ammunition to militia groups in the region, in his briefs to the IG.

"The police commander himself is telling his bosses that I am buying and supplying ammunition to militia groups, which I do not do. Today let them know that our people are suffering right left and centre, and it is unacceptable," he added.

Reached for comment by Nation.Africa, Mr Wambua declined to comment.

"I absolutely have no comment on the issue," he said by phone.

In the fight against banditry, following increasing cases and a growing number of casualties, CS Kindiki has warned that the government will not spare any politician aiding and abetting banditry in the North Rift.

At county level, Governor Lelelit has resolved to set up fortified security camps in troubled areas, with rangers working closely with local police officers to end banditry.

"We will establish fortified security camps with structured administration in strategic locations for community rangers. My administration will also facilitate the efforts they make to maintain peace and security in affected areas,” he said last year, noting that the lack of peace stiffles development.

At that time, he said he had already submitted budgetary proposals to fund specific programmes to foster peace in Samburu as perennial has affected thousands of people for over three decades.