Three found with Sh1.7m elephants tusks charged in Maralal

Three suspected poachers who were arrested while in possession of 13 elephant tusks in Samburu have been charged with engaging in trafficking and trading in game trophies.

The three, who were arrested on Sunday, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate John Lolwatan and pleaded not guilty to the consolidated counts read out to them.

Jackson Lesamanja, Alloys Onderi and Amsiad Lenakore were charged with being in possession of and dealing in wildlife trophies.

The Maralal court heard that on May 16, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers acting on a tip off intercepted the suspects as they transported pieces of ivory tusks worth Sh1.7 million in Maralal town, Samburu County.

Freed on bond

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on a Sh3 million bond with surety or Sh1 million cash bail each. They pleaded for a review of the bond terms but the magistrate dismissed their plea.

"I have keenly observed your prayers but owing to the sensitivity of the case, I find the prayers non-logical and are hereby dismissed," said Mr Lolwatan.

The hearing of the case will commence on June 14.

According to the police, the suspects had concealed the consignment of tusks and were transporting them to an unknown destination.

The KWS officers said the tusks are suspected to have been extracted from two elephants.

The agency said it is working with stakeholders to put in place mechanisms, including enhanced community education and inter-agency collaboration, to eradicate all forms of wildlife crime, particularly poaching.



