Samburu senator escapes unhurt in gun attack by bandits

Gunmen believed to be bandits on Saturday evening shot at a car belonging to Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe in Opiroi, Samburu North.

The senator, who was in the car at the time of the incident, said his convoy of two cars was attacked while on the way to Maralal town at around 7.30 pm.

Senator Lelegwe said he was ambushed by unknown assailants who opened fired at his car four times.

He said he was coming from a meeting in Samburu North area when the attack happened.

The lawmaker said nobody was injured during the shooting incident.

"I was on my to Maralal when we were attacked. It was a lucky escape and nobody was injured during the incident," Mr Lelegwe told the Nation.

He reported the incident at the Maralal Police Station.

Samburu Central Sub-County Police Commander Alex Rotich confirmed the incident. He said the attackers are believed to be highway bandits whose motive is to rob passers-by and were not specifically targeting the Senator.

“We are still investigating but preliminary findings indicate that they are highway robbers who had no sinister motive against Senator Lelegwe,” Mr Rotich said.

He said police are currently patrolling the area.