Students in bandit-prone Samburu North benefit from Sh17m bursary fund

Needy students from bandit-prone Samburu North will benefit from a Sh17 million bursary money released to the constituency by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Area MP Alois Lentoimaga issued cheques to more than 2,000 secondary school and tertiary college students.

The MP said the cheques for amounts ranging between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 depending on the level of need of the parents, were issued.

Mr Lentoimaga said needy cases that stood out, especially where children joined national schools, will have their concerns addressed separately by the committee to ensure learners’ education is not interrupted due to lack of fees.

"We have very bright students from needy backgrounds in Samburu North. We have considered all students and others will receive scholarships through other forms of funding," Lentoimaga said.

Access education

The legislator said his priority was to ensure needy students were supported to access education for the growth of the nation.

He said he was a beneficiary of a bursary from a well-wisher.

“I value education so much and helping the students from humble backgrounds to pursue education is the best thing one can do," he said.

The legislator further announced that through the NG-CDF, he plans to construct more secondary schools and technical and vocational centres in the volatile region to ensure residents access affordable education.

"We are planning to construct more learning institutions in far-flung and remote areas to tap more students so that we can have more opportunities for candidates transitioning to secondary schools,” said Mr Lentoimaga.

He said the NG-CDF committee will allocate money in the 2021/22 financial year for the construction of more learning institutions in Samburu North.