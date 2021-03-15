Shame of county with no firefighting equipment

Samburu's preparedness for fire disasters remains a mirage eight years since the advent of devolution.

Investigations by the nation.africa reveal that the devolved unit cannot respond effectively to fire outbreaks.

Samburu has failed to invest in firefighting equipment and personnel despite allocating money in every financial year.

With Samburu's capital Maralal town growing rapidly, there is a need to have a formidable firefighting department in case of fire accidents in the county.

Worse, the county has been allocating money in previous financial years to purchase fire engines but has failed to acquire even one.

This means that should fire break out in Maralal town, authorities would have serious trouble containing it.

This lethargy is worrying local and international investors eyeing Maralal town.

A senior county government official who begged for anonymity told the Nation that the budget that is usually set aside for firefighting engines every financial year is often diverted to other "more important projects,"

The official said that at least Sh30 million had been set aside to buy one fire engine but none has been bought yet.

"We have been allocating money for it but in the midst, they divert it to roads and other projects. Fire engines are also important as roads because Maralal town is growing up so fast," he said.

'Died a natural death'

The nation.africa also learnt that Maralal County Council acquired a firefighting engine in 2013 but the vehicle 'died a natural death' without serving the locals.

Despite this, the county shelved plans to repair it and instead budgeted for a new engine.

Samburu residents have urged that the county government should prioritise buying modern firefighting equipment.

Joel Lekempei, a resident, said it was disappointing that one of the largest counties in the country lacked a fire engine.

“Whenever there is a fire, one is never sure of salvaging anything. During such times, our only hope lies with water bowsers. People have to carry water from the bowsers in buckets and try to put out the fire,” said Mr Lekempei.

Samburu County Deputy Governor Julius Leseeto admitted that the County's preparedness to tackle fire outbreaks is still wanting.

However, he said the county administration has plans to purchase at least one firefighting engine to help disaster management and response teams fight fire outbreaks.

"We have assessed keenly and we have found that there are great risks should there be fires. We are planning to have one to help us deal with fire tragedies," Leseeto said.

He said the previous fire engine that was donated to the Maralal county council was faulty and required a lot of money to repair.

He said the county cabinet found it economical to buy a new one instead of repairing the "unfit" ones.