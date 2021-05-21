Scramble for Maralal: The once marginalised town that everyone now wants a piece of

Twenty years ago, Maralal town in Samburu County was just a jungle that nobody wanted to visit, work or live in, because of its poor infrastructure and insecurity.

The Samburu, who are semi-nomadic pastoralists, often brand themselves as marginalised since independence owing to the fact that successive governments have not paid as much attention to developing and improving the region as they have other regions in Kenya.

A view of Maralal town in Samburu County. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

It is for this and many other reasons that Samburu has perpetually been on the list of Kenya’s undeveloped regions and marked with a significantly lower population than any other county.

According to the 2019 National Census, Samburu only has 310,327 people that occupy an area roughly 21,000 square kilometres, a stark contrast to the most populous county, Nairobi, with a population of more than 4.3 million.

The region has been plagued by poverty, hunger and malnutrition, female genital mutilation, illiteracy and landlessness.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

The county is also plagued by banditry, caused by constant cattle raids and retaliatory attacks.

The 2012 massacre in the north of Samburu - Baragoi - opened a dark chapter in the region as it continued to experience ethnic attacks over the years, leading to the collapse of major sectors, among them education, tourism and health.

Land prices were low because nobody owned a title deed.

However, it appears the ‘ghost of days past’ has been exorcised following the launch of several mega projects by the national and county governments, changing the landscape.

A road under construction in Maralal town. Photo credit: File

When driving along the newly tarmacked Rumuruti-Maralal road, one sees the vast swathes of land adjacent to the tarmac, which for ages have only been used for grazing, have been fenced off and cleared for commercial development.

The construction of the road, which is 90 per cent complete, has already attracted new businesses and turned Maralal town into an investor’s dream.

"Expansive shops and hotels have mushroomed as investors capitalise on ease of movement provided by the tarmacked road to access Samburu. There is ease of transportation now unlike before when goods could take up to three days," said Mr Joe Mithamo, the chairperson of the Samburu County Investors Forum.

Samburu women.

Dozens of shopping centres and mini supermarkets are springing up in Maralal town, with entrepreneurs striving to meet the housing demand for the growing number of labourers. Several new hospitality establishments have upped the stake for the growth of the county as a tourism destination.

Other key investments in Maralal that have shaped tourism include the multi-billion Sungura Boutique Hotels in Maralal town, Seasons Hotels, Maralal Safari Lodge, Samburu Guest House, among others.

Carmel derby in Maralal town. Photo credit: File

Mr Mithamo also attributed the robust business activity to an efficient business licensing regime, cleaning up and digitisation.

“We have made deliberate efforts to enhance the business environment for all investors through innovative ways. Everyone is now looking to invest here,” he said.

The issuance of title deeds has seen most pastoralists turn their huge chunks of previously communal land into small private commercial farms or leasing.

Today, an acre of land around Maralal municipality costs more than Sh5 million, depending on the surroundings, with the majority of the people working in Nyahururu and Nyandarua scouting for areas to build homes.

The journey to land ownership and privatisation has also been attributed to an increasing demand for housing.

In Maralal town, about 85 per cent of the land is occupied by private businesses, permanent structures and rental homes due to the ever-increasing demand for housing.

Neighbouring arable areas like Porro and Loosuk, land owners are taking up large scale agriculture to meet the growing demand for farm products, which are usually imported from the neighbouring counties of Laikipia and Nyandarua.

According to Mr Mithamo, the privatisation of communal land in the region has led to increased production, attracting investors.

Through land privatisation, Samburu pastoralists are now able to lease their lands in the wake of increased economic investments in Maralal.

"Attitudes are evolving and people now know the importance of land ownership, unlike in the past when they used large tracts to graze livestock. They are constructing commercial buildings for shops and rental homes," he said.

Devolution

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal is proud of the milestone that Maralal town has attained, thanks to devolution. In 2019, the county boss swore in the Maralal Municipality board members to "look after the town".

Mr Lenolkulal said the county had resolved to build a Sh55 million market in Maralal town due to increased business activities.

"We commend the national government for the titling programme in Maralal because, as a result, the town is growing rapidly. Land in Samburu is turning out to be an important asset in the wake of the historic titling programme, as it will definitely spur development of Maralal town," the governor said.

He also pointed out the construction of the Rumuruti-Maralal road as a game-changer that will increase investments.

"With land ownership, we are becoming rich because people have learnt the value of land and are investing by either leasing or developing structures for commercial purposes," he added.

Businesses on the main streets, including small retail food stores, welding sheds, barbershops and beauty salons, can now stay open at night, thanks to street lights. Before devolution, businesses would close at sunset.

Maralal Municipality chairperson Rafael Leshalote noted that Maralal is headed in "the right direction and much has been achieved,"