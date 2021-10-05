Police in Samburu arrest schoolgirl found with bhang

Police in Samburu are holding a secondary school girl who was found with 26 kilogrammes of bhang (marijuana).

The suspect was arrested by a team of local administrators from Shabaa in Maralal town after a tip off from the public.

Police said the bhang is estimated to be worth Sh300,000 in a street value.

The law enforcers have also mounted a search for the other suspect Martin Orenge, 19, who fled to evade arrest.

It is said the schoolgirl went missing from her home three weeks ago and did not sit her end of term examinations.

Shabaa Assistant Chief Zablon Lekaangu said the teenager was found in a house and is believed to be involved in bhang trade. In the compound were some marijuana plants which the police officers uprooted and took away as evidence.

Growing bhang

Detectives are also investigating how the suspects managed to grow the bhang without being found out and if there are other accomplices.

"We responded to a tip off from the public. Unfortunately one suspect fled but we arrested one girl here. I can say that we have leads and we will arrest the other suspect soon," Mr Lekaangu said.

A stench of bhang smoke filled the rooms where the two teenagers were living.

Police also recovered phone gadgets, exercise books and bottles in the room.

"The house seems to be a crime den from the first sight (of it). We are going to unravel where the bhang is sneaked from," Mr Lekaangu added.

Locals said the den attracts girls and boys aged between 13 and 18. Some of them often leave their homes in the guise of going to study but end up smoking bhang.

Mr Lekaangu blamed the use of illicit drugs for the rising crime in the area and called on the religious leaders to take up the lead in advising the youth to desist from abusing them.

The administrator noted youth in the region have abdicated their daily economic activities and are deeply engaged in the vice.