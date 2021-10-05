Police in Samburu arrest schoolgirl found with bhang

Bhang in Samburu

The bhang which was found in a house in Maralal town, Samburu County where a school girl was apprehended while her accomplice escaped.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Police in Samburu are holding a secondary school girl who was found with 26 kilogrammes of bhang (marijuana).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.