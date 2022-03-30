Samburu's mobile ECDE to increase school enrolment

Samburu County is planning to establish mobile early childhood development education (ECDE) classes for migratory pastoralists to improve enrolment rates.

For a long time, education in this arid region has been undermined because children of nomadic pastoralists are involved in economic production from an early age.

The Samburu County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) spells out an elaborate plan to establish mobile schools that use motor vehicles and tents to help thousands of children who move with their parents in search of water and pasture.

The plan will also identify school-age children in hard-to-reach villages who do not have access to any form of education.

Education and Vocational Training executive Stephen Lekupe said that though ECDE enrolment had increased 117 percent, education remains a distant dream for many other children in the region.

"We are seeking to realise our plan in the integrated development plan because many other children cannot enrol because of nomadism. We will have to use makeshift tents and motor vehicles to reach out to them in villages," Mr Lekupe said.

Statistics from the department of education indicated that about 43,000 children were enrolled in the ECDE programme.

In Samburu, a majority of children often drop out of school due to the nomadic lifestyle. The inability to complete basic education consigns them to the vicious cycle of poverty that affects most households in the community.

Mr Lekupe said ECDE learners will benefit from a Sh50 million school feeding programme, a bait aimed at reducing malnutrition rates and boost enrolment in schools.

“Retention has been low because parents migrate with their children looking for pasture for their livestock. Many of the pupils often fail to attend classes because they are hungry or parents engage them in grazing livestock,” he said.

He continued: “No doubt, school attendance will improve because pupils will not be hungry. We are aware that pupils who are not hungry learn more efficiently. We want to improve the rate of normal mental and physical development and reduce that of stunted growth."

The programme is now fully funded by the Samburu government, he said, but the county will work closely with the national government, the private sector, civil society and other development partners to sustain and expand it.

He said he is working with the county assembly to have more funds allocated to the education department to include children’s homes and special-needs schools in the feeding programme under ECDE.

"We have enrolled all children in children’s homes under our ECDE feeding programme. We will supply them with food like we are doing for children learning in our ECDE centres," Mr Lekupe said, challenging teachers to work hard to lay a strong foundation for the children’s education.