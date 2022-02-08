Samburu residents: We need food, not cash transfers

You would have expected Lenanyekie Saruni, 10, to quaff the entire 300ml of soda in a few seconds, owing to the extreme heat and thirst caused by the dry spell in Samburu.

But he takes just two sips and closes the bottle, then smiles and secures the drink in a hide holster tied around his waist.

“I will take another sip at 4pm and save the rest for the next three days,” he says, adding that the amount he had already taken was sufficient to keep him alive and give him energy to continue his journey to Lakauda in Samburu East.

His family and others have been migrating from Larata due to severe hunger that has ravaged the area.

Thirteen kilometres away in Empakasi village, Legura Leguto wishes he had the strength to walk and search for a better place where he could eat at least one meal every two days and get water.

But he is feeble and frail from old age, illness and hunger.

“We want food” is all his faint voice could utter as he sits outside his manyatta next to his wife, who seems weaker than her 89-year-old husband.

“We have no cows or goats; they died. There is no food here. We depend on visitors to give us food, but they rarely come,” Mr Leguto’s daughter Daisy says as she breastfeeds a one-year-old child who does not let go of the breast even for a second.

Migrate elsewhere

“I cannot leave my parents here and migrate elsewhere. I used to sell charcoal, but these days, there is no market for it.”

Daisy says that her parents and the entire family had not had food for the previous four days. The fireplace and the utensils at the home were testimony to what she said. There is no indication that food had been prepared at the home recently.

Unlike Mr Leguto’s family, Samuel Lelpurkei, his wife Marta Lelpurkei and their 11 children had received cash from the government. But that was in November, and the food only lasted six days.

“We got Sh3,000 from the government in November and we used this to buy food. Even with the sparing use, it did not even last a week because our family is huge,” Mr Lelpurkei said at their home in Empakasi village, Samburu East.

These are just a few families facing hunger in Samburu East, where the situation has been termed critical.

Families that were placed under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP) (cash transfer) through an emergency scaling up in the area told the Nation that they preferred to be given food rather than money.

“We last received money in November and it helped people who can access shops. The money does not help people in far-flung areas like us. There are no food shops around and there are no vehicles plying these areas,” said Kina Lekanaiya, a resident of Larata.

Another migrating resident, Leperantoi Namanu, said her husband and three children had not had a decent meal in close to a month, and they had resorted to moving to Archer’s Post in search of pasture for their cows, goats and camels.

“There are desperately poor people here. Some are very sick and they cannot move. The government should give them food because the money is being given to just a few people,” she said.

Residents interviewed by the Nation said that the money from the government takes time, does not help and that there are many technical issues in the distribution.

Some of them said they did not receive the money because the mobile numbers they provided when they registered for the programme did not correspond with the names given.

Cash transfers

Wamba Senior Chief Patrick Lembwakita admitted that there had been issues with the cash transfers.

“There have been inconsistencies with identity cards and mobile phones. Some people do not have permanent phone numbers and you find that the number they want to use for receiving the money is not the same as the number they used when they registered for the programme,” he said.

“The government does not transfer the money to alternative numbers.”

Eligibility for the cash transfers was based on vulnerability, with children, the elderly and the sick given priority.

Data from the Samburu Special Programmes Department shows that at least 12,000 people were placed under the national government-run programme, which is undertaken with the county’s social protection scheme that serves communities with water and health services.

The Kenya Red Cross estimates that at least 200,000 people face hunger in Samburu, and at least 80 per cent of their livestock have migrated to neighbouring counties, causing tension.

In December, the World Food Programme warned that at least 2.4 million people risked going hungry in northern and eastern Kenya.

Samburu County Special Programmes Chief Officer Daniel Lesaigor said no human deaths had been reported but several animals had died following two years of failed rains.

Mr Lesaigor said the county, churches, the World Food Programme and some NGOs have been distributing food and water to the communities but admitted that more needed to be done.

“We are also focusing on long-term solutions that include irrigation in some areas, livestock improvement programmes and others,” he said.

Wamba Assistant County Commissioner Francis Karuri said that the government distributed 500 bags of rice and 300 of beans in October last year and that there were plans to distribute more before the end of February.

“We are currently profiling households for cash transfers and once we are done, we will begin the next phase of distribution,” he said.

Mr Karuri said that the lack of food had affected school enrolment because some children were too hungry to even go to school.

“The National Disaster Management Authority is also planning to supply pellets to the livestock in order to sustain them for some days as we wait for the rains. The pellets will also ensure that there is little migration and this will reduce conflicts,” he said.

Last year, International Rescue Committee Country Director Mohammed El Montassir Hussein said that the current drought was reminiscent of the great famine of 2011.