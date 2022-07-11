Samburu residents bank on community radio for migration decisions

Local radio stations are helping Samburu pastoralists understand weather projections, giving them time to plan and move where they can find water and greener pastures.

Suruan Leiyagu, 55, counts on vernacular radio stations' weather forecasts to help him get prepared on climatic changes.

Mr Leiyagu says radio has been key in providing crucial weather updates that in turn help him map greener grazing fields and watering points.

Some of the radio stations are Serian FM, a community station, and radio Mchungaji in Maralal town. Over the years, inadequate access to information on weather forecasts has hampered Samburu pastoralists' ability to respond and adapt to climate changes in the arid region.

“I have relied on the radio to plan to move to suitable places because we are living in a vulnerable region. Radio updates enable me to get prepared for the next drought, floods and rains," Ms Leiyagu says.

Through radio, Mr Leiyagu is now able to understand significant weather patterns "though sometimes it is challenging to predict correctly."

But Mr Leiyagu acknowledges that since its inception a decade ago, it has proved to be vital in informing pastoralists on important weather updates.

"Previously, we (pastoralists) were in the dark and could not predict patterns. But at least now, we do get a few important updates that help us adapt to the changes."

The nomadic pastoralists often grapple with recurrent devastation from droughts, floods, livestock deaths and conflict over water and pastures. For instance, the region is in its 23rd month of intense drought following three failed rain seasons.

However, climate change adaptation projects, among them the Lemisigiyoi Weir dam, have been established in the region to help local communities in the wake of a biting drought. The dam, which is part of the Drought Resilience and Sustainable Livelihoods Programme (DRSLP), serves 600 households and more than 3,000 people living around the area.

Mr Leiyagu says the dam was financed by the African Development Bank and has helped many people, especially mothers who used to trek up to 20km in search of water.

"We are happy because this dam has relieved communities living around this area. People, especially mothers, no longer have to go far to look for water," says Leiyagu.

Also, the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA), which is accelerating climate adaptation in Africa, has announced it will provide technical advisory support to a new project called the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP).

The AAAP seeks to mobilise about $25 billion for climate adaptation investments in Africa over five years.

The AAAP’s Horn of Africa project aims to improve living conditions, food and nutrition security, and strengthen resilience to climate change in six countries in the region, including Kenya.

Drought continues to plague many parts of Samburu County, with hundreds suffering water shortages and thousands of others affected. Since 2020, little rain has fallen in Samburu, with close to 200,000 residents having difficulty getting drinking water and food, the disaster management department says.

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) report, communities have reported a number of livestock deaths due to drought. The report also says the remaining cattle have poor body conditions across the livelihood zones.

Samburu County Special Programmes Officer Daniel Lesaigor said the pastoral region is in the severest drought in the past two decades and the number of food-insecure people had risen sharply to 200,000.

The annual long rains, which usually fall between October and December, failed for the third successive season and the ongoing drought is showing no signs of easing.

"Pastoralists are clearly devastated. No pastures remaining ... All resources are in catastrophically short supply and our people are living on the brink of starvation," he said.

The official added that communities in Samburu are facing a harsh life coupled with life-threatening hunger and competition with wild animals for resources such as water and pastures.

He revealed that more than 750,000 livestock have migrated to other parts due to scorched fields and lack of water. According to the officer, animals are emaciated, hundreds are dead, and thousands are threatened by the drought.

"We have recorded massive deaths of livestock …. Pastoralists have migrated with a few that have remained to the neighbouring counties of Baringo, Isiolo, Laikipia, Nyandarua and the Mt Kenya region to look for water," he said.

The drought, Mr Lesaigor said, has rendered most families destitute as the majority depend on nomadic pastoralism for livelihoods. He said they had distributed bags of cereals to more than 5,000 households "but they are not enough".