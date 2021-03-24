Sh2.4m illegally harvested sandalwood destroyed in Samburu

Samburu sandalwood

The sandalwood which was seized from illegal loggers is burnt in Samburu on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Government officials in Samburu have destroyed illegally logged sandalwood estimated to be worth Sh2.4 million after the conclusion of court cases on the seized woods.

