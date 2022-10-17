Samburu MCAs to revise budget to increase drought resources

The Samburu County assembly is planning to revise its budget in a bid to accommodate drought response measures.

This means Governor Jonathan Lelelit’s administration will reallocate funds from development projects to respond to the devastating drought that is showing no signs of easing.

Governor Lelelit said it was sensible to put on hold some development projects in order to focus on drought that has affected more than half of the county's population.

He said it was time to "prioritise human life", adding that no administration would initiate new development projects when residents face death due to hunger.

"We have a moral duty to reengineer out budget to accommodate drought response measures. In that regard, I have put down a raft of proposals to reallocate funds from some of our development projects," he said.

He added that available resources will be directed to humanitarian help for starving pastoralists and their animals.

Mr Lelelit asked the assembly to consider and approve his budgetary proposals.

Urgent interventions appeal

He also called for urgent and coordinated interventions to tackle drought and famine.

He asked the government and donors to swiftly act to save devastated pastoralists and livestock.

"The drought situation is so bad in Samburu. What we need to do right now is to move with speed to save the situation. We are calling on the national government and other donors to coordinate with us so that we [can] help local pastoralists," he said.

More than half of the county's population have been hit hard by the drought.

Mr Lelelit said the drought has decimated livestock and disrupted incomes in a region where pastoralism is the economic mainstay.

The governor faces a tough balancing act dividing up resources to help thousands of pastoralists already facing hunger amid conflicts and a three-year drought.

NDMA report

Some four percent of sampled children under the age of five in Samburu County are severely malnourished and another 28.9 percent are moderately malnourished per the September sentinel sites data, says the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA says the high prevalence of malnutrition in the pastoral region is caused by a poor diet due to inadequate food and poor health practices as caregivers are involved in household chores that limit time for breastfeeding.

The report also blames community conflicts that result in loss of livelihoods and displacement of households.

"[A] Higher proportion of malnourished children under the age of five were recorded in pastoral livelihood areas of Waso, Wamba North, Wamba West, Ndoto and Nachola," said NDMA in the latest report.

"The situation is expected to worsen as the inflation rates increase coupled with prolonged dry spell affecting negatively on living standards of the households."