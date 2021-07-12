Family of teacher killed in Marsabit seeks justice

The late Jeremy Eyapan Long'enje, 27, a teacher who was shot dead by bandits in Forole, Marsabit County on July 8 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

On January 4, Jeremy Eyapan Long'enje set out for a journey to Marsabit County to start his teaching job.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Oxygen crisis hits Vihiga after plant breaks down

  2. Three die after consuming honey brew in Tharaka Nithi

  3. Laikipia leaders push for grazing deals as ranch invasions persist

  4. Burial turns chaotic as MCAs from rival camps clash  

  5. Court frees trader who shot woman 'mistaken' for Kangogo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.