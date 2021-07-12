Family of teacher killed in Marsabit seeks justice

On January 4, Jeremy Eyapan Long'enje set out for a journey to Marsabit County to start his teaching job.





The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had deployed the 27-year-old teacher to start his hard-earned teaching career at Forole Primary School.

When he left Maralal, he had hoped to change the story of his life and his family living in the shanty streets of Loikas.

Fatal attack

But what was supposed to be a game changer in his life turned tragic when he was killed by unknown assailants on July 8 while returning from school in the evening.

Mr Long'enje was in a company of his colleague, Eric Muthomi, who survived the deadly attack but sustained severe injuries.

The attack happened in the wake of increased inter-community clashes that are being reported in the volatile county.

The TSC, in a statement, condemned the incident.

"We regret the death of teacher Eyapan Lang'enje who was shot dead by bandits who attacked a vehicle in which he was travelling near Marsabit town on 8/7/2021. Quick recovery to teacher Eric Muthomi who was injured and is receiving treatment in hospital," read the TSC statement.

Sole breadwinner

The family is crying for justice for their kin whom they described as their sole breadwinner.

According to the dead teacher's brother, Ekario Eyapan, Mr Long'enje had been supporting the family until his life was cut short in Marsabit.

"My brother was our family's breadwinner and he is the only educated one amongst us. He gave us hope. Now that he is gone, who will rescue us from sliding into poverty?” he posed.

The family is now calling on the government to bring to book the killers of their kin.

“We need justice to prevail because we cannot remain silent about this matter. We need the government to show us who killed him and compensate us," said the family.

They noted that the teacher had bravely served in the volatile region until his untimely death.

GSU deployed

Meanwhile, a multi-agency team lead by General Service Unit (GSU) officers has been deployed in parts of Marsabit town to restore order in the wake of killings which Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai termed as inter-community conflicts.

Mr Mutyambai, who confirmed the deployment on Thursday last week, said they are determined to avert loss of life and destruction of property, cattle rustling and rising tension in the area.

So far, at least nine people have been reported killed in the recent clashes.

“The government expresses dismay and deep concern over protracted animosity between communities in Marsabit County. We have deployed a multi-agency team of highly specialised security officers led by the General Service Unit with firm and uncompromising instructions to restore peace and order,” IG Mutyambai said in a statement.



