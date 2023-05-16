Samburu County Speaker resigns to take up UN security job

Samburu County Assembly Speaker Fred Lengees has resigned from his position after just eight months to take up a United Nations (UN) job in South Sudan.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Lengees said he had tendered his resignation to take up a new role with the United Nations Department of Safety and Security. He revealed that he will be working in the UN Department as a Senior Field Security Officer based in Juba.

He revealed that it was not an easy decision to leave his post just eight months after being elected as the Samburu County Assembly Speaker.

"It was not easy to just leave that position. I consulted with the leadership and we felt it was good for me to take up the new role," he said.

Mr Lengees' resignation now paves the way for the election of a new speaker to fill the vacant position. In accordance with the County Assembly's Standing Orders, the process of recruiting a new Speaker will begin immediately and we will follow due process to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Lengees was installed as Speaker after a chaotic vote that saw the Azimio-affiliated MCAs boycott the process last year. He won 13 out of 13 votes in the second round of voting, defeating his then rival Solomon Lempere. He became the third Speaker of the Assembly since devolution.

Mr Lengees said he was proud of what he had achieved during his short tenure, as "the position of Speaker has brought me closer to my people".

"I have worked for eight months and I have really enjoyed my job. It is a job that has brought me closer to the people. I have loved serving the people".

Governor Jonathan Lelelit reckoned that the kind of service the outgoing Speaker will provide at the United Nations is more important than even being the Speaker of the County Assembly. He revealed that Mr Lengees was the most qualified candidate to take up the position in South Sudan.

"We thought it was good that he took up the new role because he is the most qualified candidate in the entire African continent. We could not miss this opportunity," said Governor Lelelit.

Senator Steve Lelegwe said the Speaker had done an exemplary job in his short tenure.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the services rendered to the people of Samburu during his short tenure and wish him well in his future endeavours. He said the leaders fully support his decision and the new role he is taking up in Juba.