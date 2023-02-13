Samburu County on the spot for irregular Sh245m pay for workers

The county government of Samburu is on the spot over the irregular payment of more than Sh245 million to some of its workers.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has unearthed possible waste of county funds in her report for the 2020/2021 financial year.

According to the report, the county government paid Sh245.59 million to 546 staff members outside the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Database, contrary to the law.

The report further shows that the county paid 173 employees Sh34.14 million in housing allowance, an average of Sh197,381 per month, against the recommended payment of Sh5.47 million.

Further, the auditor said the county made irregular payments amounting to Sh48.66 million to village elders as sitting allowances without evidence that the payment was approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Ms Gathungu also flagged Sh16.26 million worth of projects undertaken by the county government as not satisfactorily done, including the construction of Nonkupuli Dispensary, staff house and sanitary block at a cost of Sh7.24 million.

She said sanitary and window fittings were not done, electrical works were incomplete and poor workmanship was witnessed on paintwork, walls and ceiling.

The construction of a classroom at Mugur ECD Centre at a cost of Sh1,192,990 was unsatisfactory due to poor drainage. Electrical works were also not done.