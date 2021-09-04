Rowdy Maralal youths clash with police over alleged harassment

Maralal protests

 Maralal residents staged protests in the town on September 3, 2021 over alleged police harassment. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Business in Maralal town came to a standstill on Friday evening after residents staged protests over alleged police harassment and high handedness.

