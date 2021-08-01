Samburu moran who quit cattle rustling now repairs motorbikes

Regan Leparteleg

Regan Leparteleg, a Samburu moran from Lolmolog village, who quit cattle rustling and underwent training to repair motorcycles.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Regan Leparteleg, a Samburu moran from Lolmolog village, has been to several cattle raids and on two occasions, narrowly cheated death.

