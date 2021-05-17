Police in Samburu seize 13kg ivory from suspected traffickers

Ivory traffickers

Police and KWS officers display ivory which was seized from three suspects (in handcuffs) who were arrested in Samburu on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Three suspects are being held at the Maralal Police Station after they were arrested with four ivory tusks weighing 13 kilogrammes in Barsaloi, Samburu County.

