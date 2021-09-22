Once giant Baragoi Boys School now has 15 Form One students

On one side of the dusty road to Baragoi town in Samburu County, a jaded signpost screams: War is the banquet of hyenas.

On the signpost, which was reportedly erected by a clergyman, are sketches of guns and hyenas feasting on carcasses. The signpost that stands barely a kilometre to Baragoi town aptly captures the sad tale of what lies yonder; the sad tale of how insecurity has ruined dreams and left social institutions in ruins in this remote part of the country.

Not very far ahead is the entrance to Baragoi High School. The well-guarded gate is fastened with a large padlock attached to a bulky if rusty steel chain.

A narrow path winds lazily into the vast Baragoi High School compound.

Quiet atmosphere

Sitting on 15 acres, the school is surrounded by a dense tree and bush cover. This, coupled with the quiet atmosphere, give the once prestigious institution of learning a creepy feel.

The large compound lacks the kind of buzz that characterises a boys’ high school. Come to think of it, other than the national flag flapping in the wind that you see as you move deeper into the compound, and the unmistakable assembly ground, there isn’t much to give one the impression that this is a school that not only posted impressive results in national exams, but one that also boasts an impressive list of former students who went on to shine in various careers and leadership positions around the country and beyond.

Somewhere between a large resource centre and an administration block, the school’s 167 students, donning red sweaters and grey trousers, are in the middle of a morning assembly.

The school has had a chequered history since July 1975, when then Finance and planning minister Mwai Kibaki laid a foundation stone for its construction.

It was officially opened by then Vice-President and Home Affairs minister (and later President) Daniel arap Moi on February 28, 1976.

Much-sought-after

In its prime, the school was a much-sought-after centre of excellence in the region and nationally.

Prominent businesspeople, journalists, teachers and politicians have walked through its gates.

These include Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga, former Samburu deputy governor Joseph Lemarkat, Samburu deputy governor Julius Leseeto, former Wajir North MP Mohammed Gabu and a former Central Bank deputy governor, Dr Haron Lesirma.

Trouble started in the late 2000s, when parents started withdrawing their children from the school due to endemic insecurity in the area. In the years that followed, the enrolment figures continued falling as the school turned into part of the battlefield for warring communities in the region.

In 2015, a watchman who doubled up as a Kenya police reservist was shot dead by unknown people as he made his way home.

Desolate

The school that was the dream of many today lies desolate, with many of its facilities gone to seed. Its buildings have fallen into disuse, some serving only as breeding sites for reptiles and birds.

The principal, Mr Joseph Lemantile, admits the school has fallen on hard times.

According to Mr Lemantile, only 15 Form One students reported this year out of the anticipated 145. “Low enrolment has been a major challenge, but we have put in place mechanisms to attract more learners from next year. The ministry gave us about 145 students for our three streams, but unfortunately only 15 reported," Mr Lemantile told Nation.Africa.

He says quite a number of learners do not report back after the holidays, with some moving to other institutions or dropping out of school altogether.

He adds that students from outside Samburu North rarely join the school due to bad publicity.

Facing closure

In its heyday, the principal reveals, the school boasted three streams per class, but a majority of the classes now have an average of 30 students.

“The school is facing closure unless something is done urgently," said the school’s board of management (BOM) chairman Hassan Noor Aden.

Mr Noor blames the mushrooming of "tribal" day schools in the region for the downfall of Baragoi Boys High School. He explains that the Samburu and Turkana communities have over the years pushed for the establishment of day schools to accommodate "their own children" for fear of insecurity.

"We are particularly concerned because the population of students is diminishing yet we have the requisite amenities. Some leaders are rooting for tribal schools," he claimed.

Government support

Samburu County Director of Education David Koech said the enrolment figures for Baragoi Boys High School are worrisome but the government is committed to supporting the school.

Mr Koech blamed banditry in Samburu North for the dwindling student numbers at the school but exuded confidence the institution would regain its national stature," Koech says.

Samburu County Commissioner Abdirizack Jaldesa notes that continued insecurity had over the years seen parents withdraw students.

He, however, says they have beefed up security in Baragoi.

Mr Lentoimaga admits Baragoi Boys High School is on the verge of collapse due to poor results and low student population.

The alumnus of the school says the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) has released bursaries to attract learners to the school.

"We started sponsoring students to join Baragoi Boys High School. By doing so, we believe more and more students will enrol and the school will reclaim its lost glory," the MP said, revealing he was a beneficiary of sponsorship from a well-wisher.

“I value education very much and helping students from humble backgrounds to pursue education is the best thing one can do," he said.