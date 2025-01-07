My life is in danger, claims ex-PS Richard Lesiyampe

Former Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe on Tuesday reported to police an alleged plot against his life.

Dr Lesiyampe, who previously served as the Agriculture PS in the Jubilee administration, recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the Maralal Police Station.

He expressed concerns for his safety following a gun attack on a car he had used last week. According to Dr Lesiyampe, the incident left him convinced that his life was under threat.

Before the attack, Dr Lesiyampe revealed that he had previously "credible information " that a plot to have him assassinated was rife.

Last week, gunmen attacked a vehicle on the Baragoi-Barsaloi road in Samburu North Sub County, and a driver sustained gunshot injuries.

The driver is currently receiving treatment at the Samburu County Referral Hospital in Maralal town.

While details of the attack remain under investigation, Dr Lesiyampe expressed fears that the incident was part of a calculated effort to eliminate him.

Speaking after recording a statement in Maralal, Dr Lesiyampe urged law enforcement to expedite investigations and ensure his safety.

"I am deeply concerned for my life," Dr Lesiyampe said. "I have credible information that there are people who had hatched a plan to execute me for reasons that I do not know."

No suspects have been identified or arrested so far, and the motive behind the alleged plot remains unclear.

Dr Lesiyampe termed the plan against his life as unconstitutional, wrong, and ungodly, adding that the events had put his family in a state of despair.

"My family is going through a lot of trauma at the moment. My friends too are anxious," he added.

Samburu County Police Commander Thomas Ototo confirmed that the former PS had recorded a statement with the DCI, and revealed the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

"The former PS has indeed recorded a statement with the DCI here. We are treating this matter seriously," Mr Ototo told the Nation.

Last year, a group of heavily armed bandits descended upon the ex-PS's residence and stole livestock.

The bold criminals breached the security fences with ruthless precision and laid siege on Dr Lesiyampe's home.

The attack on Dr Lesiyampe's house sent panic across the villages in Loibornkare which have been characterized by gun attacks in the past two years.

Dr Lesiyampe was in his home as gunmen wielded attacks and fired shots.

The events came almost one year after Angata Nanyekie Member of County Assembly Paul Leshimpiro was shot dead by gunmen at Soit Pus area in Samburu North.