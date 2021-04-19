Utalii Lepeto
Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Samburu

Prime

Miracle? Man speaks after 19 years of silence

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His sister Jamila said having known how to speak, Utalii should be assisted to continue with his education so that he can achieve his dreams.

After spending 19 years in silence, 20-year-old Utalii Lepeto has started speaking, shocking his parents and neighbours in Lorubae village, Samburu East.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mara jobs scam: Fraudsters mint millions from victims

  2. Police arrest man after he hacks his daughter to death

  3. Boost for Kwale residents as Kombani market readies for opening

  4. Bungoma woman killed, dumped in a thicket

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.