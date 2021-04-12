Maralal High School Principal Wycliffe Kiveu dies of Covid-19

Maralal High School Principal Wycliffe Ndunya Kiveu succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday while undergoing treatment at Nakuru Nursing Home.

While confirming Dr Kiveu's death, Samburu County Teachers Service Commission Director Jane Mutua said the principal died of Covid-19 complications. He was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) last week, after developing breathing difficulties.

“It is unfortunate that the teaching fraternity has lost a hardworking teacher to the deadly virus, after he developed breathing complications last week," Ms Mutua told the Nation.

Panic gripped the school after it emerged that the teacher had been in contact with several officials who have been administering the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations, raising fears of a spike in infections in the institution.

Dr Kiveu was referred to Nakuru Nursing Home last week after he began exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

"Upon testing positive, he was hospitalised at the Nakuru Nursing Home isolation ward before being transferred to the ICU a day later,” Ms Mutua added.

According to family members, Dr Kiveu was vaccinated against the virus about two weeks ago. Dr Kiveu's cousin Remmy Wekesa Kiveu eulogised him as a responsible citizen with high integrity.