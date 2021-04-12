Maralal High School Principal Wycliffe Kiveu dies of Covid-19

Wycliffe Ndunya Kiveu

Maralal High School Principal Wycliffe Ndunya Kiveu. He died of Covid-19 at Nakuru Nursing Home on April 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

Maralal High School Principal Wycliffe Ndunya Kiveu succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday while undergoing treatment at  Nakuru Nursing Home.

